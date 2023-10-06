JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown Police captain is facing charges after he allegedly deceived a woman and her 17-year-old during a sale transaction for a vehicle.

Michael Plunkard, 43, is facing charges for deceiving the mother and her son regarding the amount of money he still owed on his 2007 Jeep Wrangler, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police.

In an interview with police, the woman said that on May 21, she reached out to Plunkard after seeing a for sale post on Facebook. The woman stated that Plunkard was selling his Jeep for $12,000.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman reached out to Plunkard and agreed to meet to view the jeep. She then noted that they agreed to purchase the Jeep but would need 48 hours to secure and cashiers check. The victim also asked Plunkard about meeting at a notary to change the title of the vehicle. Plunkard replied in a text stating, “I called earlier to get my title released. I had a small loan on it still. They said it will take a few days for me to get it. Soon as I get it we can link and get everything transferred.”

The woman told police that she believed the loan would be around $1,000 because of the year and condition of the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Between May 26 and June 2 the victims son communicated with Plunkard about the title of the vehicle, but Plunkard stated the he had reached out, but that it could take up to two weeks.

On June 7, the two met with Plunkard to give him a check of $11,000, according to the criminal complaint. The woman told police that she believed that she could trust him as he was a police officer. The check cleared on June 8.

In the following weeks, the woman related that she had reached out to Plunkard multiple times, but received no response. According to the criminal complaint, officers obtained a search warrant for Plunkards bank accounts. They found that there were several large transactions after the check cleared. Officers also noted they obtained warrants for Plunkards loans for the Jeep and found he still owed $29,461.48 on the Jeep.

According to the criminal complaint, none of the money obtained from the purchase of the vehicle was used for the loan. They also noted that Plunkard’s statement of “I had a small loan on it still” was deceptive. Plunkard also had not made any applications to transfer the title of the car.

On August 31, officers conducted an interview with Plunkard about the Jeep. In the interview, Plunkard admitted that he had bought another car before deciding to sell his jeep. He added that he was waiting on the title for the new car before he went through the process of transferring the title of the Jeep.

According to the criminal complaint, Plunkard had deceptively failed to provide the victims information that when they paid him $11,000 he was was waiting on another title and had not started the process like he had assured them.

Plunkard is out on an unsecured bail of $25,000. He is facing felony charges of theft by failure to make a required disposition of funds and deception to make a false impression.

The Pennsylvania State Police, after an extensive investigation, filed charges today against Michael Plunkard. Mr. Plunkard is currently employed by the Johnstown Police Department. JPD cooperated fully with the investigation. His case will be handled in the same manner as any similar case. Cambria County District Attorney Gregory J. Neugebauer said in a statement

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25.