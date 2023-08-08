JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen has been charged with the stabbing of a woman in Johnstown.

Damond Maher, 16, of Johnstown is facing charges, including aggravated assault after police were called to a home on Somerset Street for a report of a woman being stabbed.

On Aug. 3 at 5:33 p.m., police arrived at the apartment where the victim claimed she had been stabbed in the arm while standing on her neighbor’s porch by someone wearing a mask, black jacket and jeans.

The victim claimed that she did not know the identity of who stabbed her, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and was attended for three wounds she had on her arm and armpit, police report. The emergency room doctor later told police that the injury the victim sustained could have potentially killed her due to blood loss had she not received immediate care.

During a search for Maher, officers received information that he was somewhere in the area of the 600 block of Kennedy Avenue, according to the complaint. Shortly after Maher was located in an abandoned house.

Police reported that Maher could be seen in the building window, wearing a Michael Myers mask and holding a knife. Police drew their firearms and Maher dropped the knife, where he was then escorted out of the building, according to the criminal complaint.

Maher is now facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and other lesser charges.