JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed a man in the back during an argument.

Heavenly Price, 20, is facing a felony aggravated assault charge for a stabbing that took place on Oct. 26, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. Officers were called to the 300 block of Oak Street for a report of a stabbing. The victim told police that Price had stabbed him in the back.

Price was located by officers and permitted them to photograph the residence, according to the criminal complaint. Officers collected samples of blood from the residence and noted that pots of old oil and grease were thrown throughout the kitchen.

In an interview with police, Price allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim during an argument. She stated that the victim was yelling at her and threatened her.

Price and the victim were allegedly in the kitchen arguing when the victim threw pots that were on the stove and filled with grease and oil throughout the kitchen. Price told officers that the victim had threatened to kill her and that is when she took the kitchen knife and stabbed him.

Price also added that the victim had allegedly choked her. Police noted in the complaint that there were no signs of visible trauma around her face or neck area.

According to the complaint, the victim had a 5 – 6 cm deep laceration to the muscle tissue, but none of his vital organs were damaged.

Price is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person. She is at Cambria County Prison unable to post 10% of her $100,000 bail.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 8.