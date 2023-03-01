CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A former Johnstown resident has been found guilty of distributing cocaine and fentanyl.

Mary Lou Nelson, 60, was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release by Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson on Wednesday, March 1.

From about April 2019 to about July 2021, Nelson was found guilty of possessing with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of a cocaine base, according to Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti’s release.

The drugs Nelson had were in the form of “Crack”. They contained a detectable amount of cocaine and fentanyl, according to official documents.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government.

Rivetti commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident

Agency and Homeland Security Investigations for the investigation that led to the successful

prosecution of Nelson.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation

The United States Postal Inspection Service

Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

Pennsylvania State Police

Cambria County District Attorney’s Office

Indiana County District Attorney’s Office

Cambria County Sheriff’s Office

Cambria Township Police Department

Indiana Borough Police Department

Johnstown Police Department

Upper Yoder Township Police Department

Richland Police Department

Ferndale Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers,

money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities

throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks