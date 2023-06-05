BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A jury has been selected for a trial against a man who is accused of killing a 15-year-old.

Damien Green, now 19, was 15 when he and three other teens were arrested and charged in the February 25, 2020, fatal shooting of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching of Altoona, according to Police.

Green is charges with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and other related charges. The other three teens have pleaded guilty are serving sentences in state prison.

Seven women and 5 men, plus 4 alternates (3 men and 1 woman) were picked on Monday, June 5 in the Blair County court, according to Weeks and Kiss.

Owen Southerland, 17, has been sentenced to 35 years to life and will be eligible for parole after 35 years. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery, along with criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal use of communications facility, illegally carrying a firearm and minor not to possess a firearm.

Omedro Davis Jr., 18, has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and a slew of other charges. He will be sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Logan Persing, 18, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery-related charges. He will be sentenced to 17 to 34 years in prison.

Green’s trial is slated to begin later this month.