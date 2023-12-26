BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 32-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of raping a teen on Christmas Eve.

Keith Robert Morse, 32 (Blair County Prison)

Keith Robert Morse, 32, was charged with eight felonies including rape, strangulation, and statutory sexual assault after an incident on Dec. 24.

According to the criminal complaint, Greenfield Township Police were called to an apartment on Dec. 24 where a 15-year-old was allegedly raped.

After arriving, the 15-year-old was taken by EMS to UPMC Altoona but told police the man (Morse) sitting outside and smoking a cigarette had raped her.

According to the complaint, Morse told police that the teen — who he claimed said she was in her 20s — was helping him decorate his Christmas tree and they had intercourse afterward.

The teen later told police that Morse grabbed her by the arm and took her into his apartment and raped her on the bathroom floor after choking her, the complaint reads.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

According to the complaint, Morse eventually told police that he had limited contact with the girl beforehand and only communicated to her through friends.

Morse was arraigned and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $150,000.