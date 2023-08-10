ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Logan Township Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify three theft suspects.

They are seeking help to identify three suspects in various thefts across Altoona.

Suspect 1 and 2:

These two individuals were involved in a retail theft at Lowe’s on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Anyone with information is asked to call Ptlm. Lutz at 814-949-3364.

Suspect 3:

This person was involved in a retail theft at Wine and Spirits on Tuesday, Aug. 8. Anyone with information is requested to contact Ptlm. Stayer at 814-949-3364.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can also reach out if you have information through the Logan Township Police Department Facebook page.