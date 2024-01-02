STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is facing charges for an alleged sexual assault in 2021.

Gabriel Uribe, 23, of Charleroi, Pa. had his preliminary arraignment on Tuesday after being charged with three felonies stemming from an alleged sexual assault in State College.

The victim told police she invited friends, along with Uribe back to her apartment on Oct. 24, 2021, around 2 a.m. after spending time out at a bar. Everyone eventually left except Uribe, according to the criminal complaint.

In a recount from the victim to police, she said the two began kissing and engaged in consensual oral sex, before Uribe allegedly began forcing the victim to have sex. She also said Uribe forced her to perform oral sex while recording it on his cell phone.

Police noted in the report that Uribe acknowledged that he was recording her. The victim told police that during the assault, he slapped her across the face four times. The victim also told police that she told him to stop and he allegedly responded “Don’t tell me what to do.”

After receiving a search warrant, police found a video of the victim engaging in oral sex on Uribe’s Snapchat account.

Uribe is currently out on $65,000 unsecured bail. He’s been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, sexual assault and interception communications.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.