CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A West Chester man is facing charges after police said he had a sexual relationship with a minor in 2022.

Samuel Curdo, 21, was allegedly in a relationship with a 15-year-old from May 28 – July 11 of 2022, when he was 20 years old, according to Pennsylvania State Police out of Embreeville. In December of 2022, a 19-year-old victim came forward and told police that Curdo had sexually assaulted her.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and a warrant to seize Curdo’s phone, according to the criminal complaint. Upon a search of the device officers found evidence that Curdo had engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old.

Officers found messages between the teen and Curdo that indicated he was aware of her age, according to the criminal complaint. In an interview with police, the 15-year-old admitted that Curdo had pressured her into having intercourse and that she admitted to lying to her family about his age.

Through the interview police learned that Curdo had sex with the teen around 8 times, according to the criminal complaint. The teen added that they performed oral sex on Curdo 6 – 7 times.

Curdo is facing eight felony charges of statutory sexual assault, six charges of aggravated indecent assault, one corruption of minors charge, one unlawful contact with minor charge, and six misdemeanor charges of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He has a preliminary hearing set for Tuesday, July 18.