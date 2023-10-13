HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Northumberland County man is facing felony charges in Huntingdon County after police say he was found with counterfeit money after otherwise violating parole.

Joseph Morris, 38, of Coal Township, was charged with 14 felony counts of forgery and a misdemeanor offense of theft by deception after police say he was discovered to be in possession of $1,200 of counterfeit money.

Morris was brought into SCI Smithfield Sept. 5 for a parole violation. During intake, it was found that he had about $2,500 on his person. Authorities believe ten $100 bills and four $50 bills of this money are counterfeit.

According to a criminal complaint, when asked about the bills, Morris said he received the bills from a bank after he traded in money he had won gambling. He said he was unaware he had counterfeit bills.

A trooper told Morris that he did not believe a bank would have given out those bills. Morris insisted he got them from a bank.

All of the bills contained the same serial number and had wrinkles that were copied into the printing.

Morris was transported back to SCI Coal Township.