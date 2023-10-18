ST MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man in Elk County is currently behind bars after police say he assaulted an officer.

Chance Negy, 35, is facing an aggravated assault charge after he kicked a sergeant of the Saint Marys Police Department in an attempt to resist arrest, according to a criminal complaint.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17, Negy was pulled over by police on Market Street in Saint Marys for allegedly having taillights that were not functioning. A police officer arrived shortly after to assist. The sergeant approached the vehicle and had a verbal exchange about the traffic stop.

According to police, Negy refused to identify himself to police and refused to exit the vehicle when commanded to do so. When Negy eventually exited the vehicle, it was through the passenger side.

Police then attempted to detain Negy, who allegedly resisted and proceeded to kick the sergeant in the arm and stomach, causing injury. A citizen approached the sergeant and officer and assisted in restraining Negy who was handcuffed and placed under arrest.

Negy is now facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and resisting arrest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

He is being held at Elk County Prison on $10,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.