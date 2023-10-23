STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Boalsburg man is in custody after police say he was caught taking videos of female students while they showered.

Xinyu Li, 24, is facing two felony counts of criminal trespassing and two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy after allegedly recording female students showering inside one of Penn State’s resident buildings on two separate occasions.

According to the police report, both Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, Penn State University Police Department responded to calls on the 3rd floor of Hamilton Hall on University Park Campus placed by female students alleging that while showering, they noticed a phone camera pointing into the shower stall.

Video surveillance footage from outside the hall showed the suspect on both occasions gaining access to the hall by “piggy-backing” or following others through the secure doors to the hall. Footage also revealed that following the second incident, the suspect got into a marron and gray Ford F-150.

A search of the registration showed that the vehicle was registered to Comet Tech, Inc, a moving and storage service for college students. The company’s website lists Xinyu Li as the founder. Police say they identified Li as the suspect in both cases.

Following a canvass of the Toftrees area and finding the truck parked in a parking lot on Toftrees Ave., police began conducting surveillance of the truck. On Oct. 20, police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle and took Li into custody.

According to the police complaint, Li’s phone, a black iPhone 14, matched the description of the phone given by the victims and Li admitted to taking videos of both victims on the separate occasions.

Police say that while Li initially stated he felt guilty for creating the videos and subsequently deleted them, a search of the iPhone revealed five videos of nude showering victims that were hidden in an application designed to prevent detection of videos, designed to look like a calculator.

Li is being held at Centre County Prison on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.