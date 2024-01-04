HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Three Springs man accused of shooting and killing a man in 2023 was sentenced on Thursday.

Cole J. Campbell, 32, was sentenced to 17 to 40 years in prison and $15,000 in fines in court on Jan. 4. Campbell had been found not guilty of homicide by a jury in October, however he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Campbell was originally facing criminal homicide after getting into an altercation with Timothy Skipper, 40, at a home along Campbell Clay Circle in Clay Township that resulted in the death of Skipper.



On April 3 around 7:30 p.m., police said that Skipper had asked for Campbell to stop driving past his home at high speeds. An argument had broken out between the two, and during the argument Campbell pointed an AR-15 rifle at Skipper, which led to a scuffle inside Campbell’s home, according to state police.

Campbell then shot Skipper three times inside the home in the leg, arm and chest. Skipper proceeded to crawl back outside where neighbors attempted to assist him, court documents show.

It was noted in the sentencing documents that Campbell has accrued 541 days towards credit for time served.

Campbell is currently being held in the Huntingdon County Prison.