CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after someone used a fake Ohio ID to withdraw money at First National Bank in Millheim.

Centre County 911 reported that the incident happened around 11:54 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The pictured man allegedly walked into First National Bank and gave the fake forms of ID, including an Ohio driver’s license, and withdrew $8,000 in cash.

The man was said to be wearing glasses, walking with a cane and had no teeth. It’s believed he’s between 40 and 50 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.