CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who police said is wanted for the rape of a child in Oklahoma was found in Clearfield over the weekend.

Anthony Turner, 35 (Clearfield County Prison)

Clearfield Regional Police reported that 35-year-old Anthony Turner was found just after midnight Saturday night into Sunday after being stopped on Bridge Street in the borough.

Police said that Turner gave them a fake name and claimed he was from Texas and just moved to Clearfield County.

While investigating, officers found items that suggested he was Turner, from Oklahoma, and was wanted in the state for the rape of a child under 16. Officials in Oklahoma later confirmed his wanted status, police reported.

Turner was placed in Clearfield County Prison while awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.