HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A guidance counselor at Mount Union Area High School has been found not guilty after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to court documents, Morgan Anderson, 31, of Cassville, was found not guilty on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for the charge of intercourse/sexual contact with a student.. In December of 2021, officers began investigating her and she was accused of having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student whom she’d been meeting with.

Court documents show that the teenager told troopers that he and Anderson had begun flirting at school. At one point, the teen “jokingly” asked for Anderson’s Snapchat, but to his surprise, she gave it to him, according to the court documents.

Anderson and the teen met twice outside of school, police noted. The student told troopers that he did consent to the encounter with Anderson and voluntarily met her there.

Anderson told police she didn’t violate any laws due to the encounter happening outside of school, according to the criminal complaint.

“Anytime you get an acquittal in a serious case, it’s more relief than exuberance. I feel more like we avoided getting hit by a train instead of winning the Powerball.” Morgan Anderson’s attorney Matthew McClenahen, of State College, said

McClenahen added that the prosecutors didn’t have the evidence to make a case for the charge of sexual contact with a student — which was the only charge because the student was 18 and an adult. The trial lasted three hours and the jury deliberated for four hours.