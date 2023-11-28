JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen charged with shooting and killing a 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

Michael Cogdell, 19 of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 for the fatal shooting of Marvin Price. On Jan. 23, Cogdell was accused of shooting Price multiple times inside his vehicle in the Moxham-section of Johnstown on the 600th block of Park Avenue, according to Amber Williams, special assistant to the Cambria County District Attorney.

According to Williams, Cogdell was originally arrested in Las Vegas in March after fleeing Pennsylvania, and later waived his extradition. Cogdell is facing up to 38 years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Cogdell was previously facing charges of criminal homicide and two charges of aggravated assault. However, the assault charges will be waived due to the plea, according to Williams.

Lexus Simms, Cogdell’s wife, is also facing charges of hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence. Simms’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 3.