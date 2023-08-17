CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Jersey man will spend up to two years behind bars after being sentenced on Thursday.

Jacob Tillman – Centre County Prison

Jacob Tillman, 21, of West Orange, New Jersey, was sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 and a half months in prison on an unlawful restraint plea.

Tillman was originally charged last August with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault without consent of others and unlawful restraint. In July, Tillman pleaded guilty to the unlawful restraint charge and all other charges were dropped.

Penn State University Police said they received an online report about the crime in June 2022. The woman told police she was at a bar with Tillman and a group of friends.

The woman told police she had three drinks over the span of four hours, while Tillman, was intoxicated and had been using a fake ID.

Around 10:40 p.m., the victim said they walked back to campus together and when they got close to her dorm, he vomited. According to the police report, she helped him in her dorm and decided to let him sleep on the floor so that he didn’t have to walk across campus.

When the victim was sleeping, she told police she was woken up by Tillman grabbing and groping her, according to the criminal complaint. The victim told police Tillman took her shorts off and then he physically and sexually assaulted her while she screamed for him to stop.

Police were able to review text messages between the two, along with a phone call where Tillman admitted guilt, according to the criminal complaint.

When being interviewed by police, Tillman also allegedly admitted to police to sexually assaulting the woman., but didn’t remember doing it.