STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three people are facing felony charges after police say they stole nearly $6,000 from a skills machine in State College.

Jose Reynoso, 34, and Tiffany Cabrera, 26, both of New York, N.Y., and Warner Alvarez-Almanzar, 30, of Bronx, N.Y., were charged with felony counts of conspiracy and theft. Reynoso is facing additional misdemeanor conspiracy and theft, as well as two counts of possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

According to police, the trio was arrested on Oct. 26 after attempting to break into a skills machine at a Smokers Square on South Atherton Street. Police entered the store and found them at the skills machine, when a responding officer recognized them as suspects in thefts from a different skills machine the night before.

Jose Reynoso, 34, of New York, N.Y. Photo provided by Centre County Prison.

Tiffany Cabrera, 26, of New York, N.Y. Photo provided by Centre County Prison.

Warner Alvarez-Almanza, 30, of Bronx, N.Y. Photo provided by Centre County Prison.

However, the charges filed stem from an alleged theft on Oct. 18. Police say that video surveillance footage from a Smokers Square on East College Avenue from that date shows Reynoso and Alvarez-Almanzar at a skills machine while Cabrera speaks to the employee at the counter, allegedly in an attempt to distract him.

Reynoso can be seen moving his hands to his pocket, concealing something in his sweatshirt pocket, according the the police complaint. The employee says he believes Reynoso had a key to the cash box under the machine as the surveillance video shows Reynoso removing currency from all four skills machines at this location. The store reported a total of $5,993 missing from the machines.

Following their arrest, all three individuals were taken to the State College Police Department where police found six brass keys often used for likes like the ones on skill machines, two lock picks and a small Allen wrench of Reynoso’s person.

During an interview with police, Alvarez-Almanzar allegedly admitted to the crime, saying he made a bad choice but is not a bad person.

Bail has been denied for all three defendants, siting their out-of-state residency. Preliminary hearings have been scheduled for Nov. 8.