CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man is accused of raping a 5-year-old.

Brett Houser, 26, of Northern Cambria is accused by a 14-year-old of raping her when she was 5 years old, according to a criminal complaint. The girl came forward in December of 2021 after the school she attended held a “good touch, bad touch” program.

The girl said that Houser showed her his private parts and convinced her to lick and kiss his parts, according to police. Afterward, Houser allegedly took off her pants and performed oral sex on her before taking off his own pants.

After this she said Houser raped her, according to the official documents. The girl further told police that she did not understand what happened until she attended the school program.

Houser is facing felony charges of raping a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and sexual assault. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, indecent exposure, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.

Houser is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $50,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing set for Monday, April 3.