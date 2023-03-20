BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York man was nailed on I-99 in Blair County after state troopers said he threw bags of drugs from his car window.

Pedro S. Rosario, 31, Bronx, was reportedly traveling south on I-99 headed toward Tyrone Sunday, March 19, when a state trooper noticed all the tinted windows of his Honda Civic, according to court documents.

Rosario allegedly tossed a black and white bag out of his car window, landing on the Tyrone off-ramp of I-99 while the trooper was following him. Troopers then turned on their lights and Rosario pulled over.

The Bronx man reportedly told police he didn’t have his license and the car belonged to his cousin. The Trooper was able to double back and find the bags thrown from the car which contained 30 bricks of suspected heroin and a baggie with a white substance, the criminal complaint shows.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Rosario was taken into custody and placed in Blair County Prison on $350,000 bail. He’s charged with manufacture, delivery and possession with intent, as well as other possession charges