BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York woman was arrested in Altoona after police said she tried to get bank account information using two fraudulent ID cards.

Yvette Perez, 40, of New York, NY, was found to have an active warrant through the New York Police Department (NYPD) after employees at First National Bank along East 25th Avenue said she tried to get a copy of someone else’s banking information.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to the bank on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 2:55 p.m. for a suspicious woman in the lobby. The assistant branch manager at the bank told police Perez handed an Ohio ID card and U.S. passport card to the bank teller. Perez’s photo was on the IDs but the manager said they displayed a different name.

Yvette Perez, 40, of New York, NY. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

The manager said she was familiar with Perez due to recent incidents at other First National Bank branches and the name on the cards did belong to an individual in the bank’s system.

According to police, Perez admitted she wanted to use the ID cards to get bank account information. After Perez was arrested and taken to the Altoona police station, officers said they found a debit card with the same name used on the ID cards.

Police noted in the Affidavit the individual whose name was used on the cards was contacted about Perez’s attempts to get information. According to court documents, the individual was unaware that Perez had the ID cards. It was also noted the individual had never owned the specific debit card that she was found with.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Perez was arraigned on Friday, Dec. 22 and taken to the Blair County Prison. NYPD requested to have Perez extradited for her warrant.

She’s charged with felony identity theft, misdemeanor tampering with records, possession of an instrument of a crime and securing execution of documents by deception.