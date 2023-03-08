JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Venango County man has been accused of attempting to steal car parts out of junk vehicles and then hitting the person who called 911 with a truck.

Robert Dunkle, 26, of Oil City was caught attempting to steal A/C pumps, condensers and radios out of junk vehicles in Corsica Borough on Wednesday, March 1 around 10:25 a.m., according to a report by Pennsylvania State Police out of Punxsutawney.

A woman and her boss noticed that Dunkle was attempting to steal parts and went outside to get a photo of the vehicle and call 911. Before they were able to speak with police, Dunkle fled the scene and struck the victim with the truck, according to the report. The victim has suspected minor injuries and the photo of the truck’s license plate was turned over to police.

Police contacted the truck’s owner who said Dunkle was borrowing the truck and mentioned needing an A/C pump for his girlfriend’s car

Dunkle called PSP Punxsutawney and said that he would be in for an in-person interview about the incident on Thursday, March 2, according to the criminal complaint. However, later that day police conducted a traffic stop of Dunkle and his friend and his friend was arrested for possessing drugs, the complaint read.

During an interview with the man he reportedly admitted that Dunkle was at the junkyard on the day of the incident and had been the once who was driving during the altercation with the victim, police noted in the charges filed.

Dunkle is facing felony charges of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of an accident involving personal injury, recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlaw taking.

He was lodged in Jefferson County Prison on Friday, March 3 with a bail set at $30,000. He posted his bail on Monday, March 6 through a professional bondsman. Dunkle currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 9.