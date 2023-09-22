CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting took place on Friday morning in Johnstown.

On Sept. 22 at 4 a.m., police were called to Oakhurst Homes in Johnstown on reports of a shooting. District Attorney of Cambria County Greg Neugebauer confirmed that two people were shot. A male passed away from his injuries and a female was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Hospital. The DA added that the female has surgery this morning, but is expected to recover.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

The DA confirmed that the police recovered the weapon used and that an investigation is ongoing.