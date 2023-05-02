ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A man was arrested during the early morning of Tuesday and Altoona police said they found over $113,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Isaiah Tilghman “Solo”, 32, was arrested at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 after a several day search for him by Altoona Police, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Agents and officers of the Blair County Task Force.

After a short foot pursuit, Tilghman who was wanted on multiple active warrants was arrested, according to an Altoona Police Facebook post.

On Monday, May 1 officers went to the Altoona Grand Hotel after they received word he had been staying there, according to APD. By the time police arrived to the hotel, Tilghman was already gone but they recovered a bag belonging to him.

The bag contained the following items:

3,150 individual blue wax packets of fentanyl – estimated value of $31,000

1 lb. 5 oz of methamphetamine – estimated value of $59,000

116 grams of crack cocaine – estimated value of $11,600

117 grams of powdered cocaine – estimated value of $11,700

Approximately $6,000 in cash

Tilghman was later caught by officers and taken into custody.

He is facing charges of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in unlawful proceeds, criminal use of a communication facility, flight to avoid apprehension and several other drug-related charges.

Tilghman is in Blair County Prison.