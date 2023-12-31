BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police have released new details about the conditions that over 90 animals were discovered in at a Bedford County home.

PSP and multiple humane societies responded to the scene of a home on Old Route 220 in Bedford in late December where over 90 dogs were discovered to have been inside.

According to a PSP report, on Dec. 30 police were called to a home on Business 220 for a report of animal cruelty. Officers arrived at the scene and observed an overwhelming smell of dog feces. They also heard dogs barking, but no one was at the home at the time.

They returned to the home on Dec. 31 and made contact with the homeowners, a 82-year-old male and 62-year-old female. When talking with the owners they noted that there was several dogs in the backyard that were reportedly covered in feces. One of the dogs had an open wound on its ear, according to the police report.

The owners reportedly told police that there were 15-16 dogs in the house. Then they allegedly said that there were around 60, according to the report.

According to the PSP report, 90 dogs, 8 cats, and a turtle were taken from the home. There were also multiple animal carcasses in the home. The cages were reportedly in cages that were stacked from the floor to the ceiling. Police also noted that the animals were malnourished and covered in feces and urine.

The animals were removed from the home by Olde Bedford Vet Clinic, Brackenridge Veterinary, Central PA Humane Society, Bedford Humane Society and multiple volunteers from the Huntingdon County Humane Society.

Joe Zolna, Board President of the Central PA Humane Society in Blair County, who was on the scene, told WTAJ that this was the worst scene he had ever witnessed while working with the humane society. He also noted that the Bedford County Humane Society will be taking in the majority of the animals.

“It’s tough to see that many dogs like that, caged up and in the condition they were in,” Zolna said. “There are still more dogs that need to be taken out of the home.”

The Bedford County Humane Society has said they desperately need blankets, towels and funds to help care for the dogs. Monetary donations can be given on their website.

An investigation is currently ongoing.