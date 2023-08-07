SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after over $900 in tools and batteries were reported stolen out of Somerset County.

On Aug. 2 at 6:56 p.m., troopers were called to Hollow Road in Ogle Township on a report that a Ford Focus on the property was broken into and multiple items were stolen.

Multiple tools were taken from the Ford, totaling $650. An 8 AMP power battery was also taken from the vehicle, totaling $300. In all, $950 worth of items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call State police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.