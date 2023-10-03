WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Hunker man was arrested Tuesday morning after police say he stabbed his mother while she was asleep.

Kort Eckman, 45, of Hunker, was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police were called to Armbrust-Hecla Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 1:14 a.m. on Oct. 3 for an active domestic disturbance call. According to police, upon arrival and investigation, troopers learned that Eckman had stabbed his 78 year old mother multiple times while she was sleeping.

Eckman was taken into custody at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition.

He is being charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He is also being charged with harassment.

Eckman has been arraigned and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. Details regarding bail have not been released at this time. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.