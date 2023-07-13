CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Delaware County man is now in prison for allegedly delivering the drugs that caused a February overdose death.

Rasheen Tyree Edwards, 29, of Darby is facing felony charges for his role in delivering the drugs that lead to an overdose, according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. The Cresson Borough Police and Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed the charges on Thursday, July 13.

On February 28, Derek Lushko overdosed and died in Cresson Borough, according to the DA’s office.

Edwards is facing felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility and the delivery of a controlled substance.

He is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post bond.

“This case demonstrates that law enforcement takes the harmful effects of illegal drug activity very seriously. An extremely detailed and time-consuming investigation, headed by Cresson Borough is a clear indication that authorities will endeavor to hold drug dealers responsible for polluting our streets.” District Attorney Neugebauer said in a press release

The filing is a result of an extensive and cooperative investigation between:

Cresson Borough Police

Cresson Township Police, PA

Office of Attorney General

Cambria County Detectives

United States Secret Service Pittsburgh Field Office

Gallitzin Borough Police

Portage Borough Police

The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.