JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New Castle man is facing charges after he was caught allegedly talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

William Pacai, 59, is facing felony charges including the criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault after allegedly engaging in text conversations with 814 Pred Hunters, who were pretending to be a 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Pacai had first reached out to the decoy in July 2023, where he asked her how old she was, where she lived and what she did for work. The conversation quickly developed into Pacai asking the decoy to come live with him so the two could work on their relationship.

On Aug. 21, Pacai began sending explicit messages to the decoy and continued asking her to come stay with him, asking, “so when are we going to meet?”

On Aug. 23, Pacai and the decoy made plans to meet that coming Friday, Aug. 25, and agreed that the decoy would ride the bus from school to a chosen location where Pacai would pick her up and take her back to his house, according to police.

According to the complaint, during this text thread Pacai asked multiple times if the decoy was “playing games” with him because, “it just happened to me (Pacai) before and it didn’t make me feel good at all.”

On Friday, Aug. 25, Pacai had texted the decoy and agreed to pick her up in Punxsutawney around 4 p.m. and bring her back to his house. When Pacai arrived he messaged the decoy he was at the location and was soon taken into custody after.

Pacai is now facing felony charges of criminal attempt of statutory sexual assault of a person 11 years or older, criminal attempt of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 and other lesser charges.

Pacai’s bail was set at $50,000 and he was placed in Jefferson County Prison.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.