SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Fayette County woman is facing human trafficking charges after she allegedly traded drugs for sex with a Somerset County teen.

Brittany Blenker, 33, of Markleysburg is in prison after she allegedly gave drugs to a 17-year-old in exchange for sex, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Somerset. On July 1, PSP was contacted by the mother of the teen who told them her son was having a sexual relationship with Blenker.

Brittany Blenker, 33, of Fayette County provided by Somerset County Prisons

On July 20, the 17-year-old was interviewed by the Somerset County Child Advocay Center, according to the criminal complaint. The teen said in the interview that during the first time he had sex with Blenker he was under the influence of methamphetamine as was Blenker. The teen said that Vick Clevenger, 56, had been the one to provide him with the meth on this occasion.

According to the criminal complaint, Blenker allegedly provided the teen with marijuana and methamphetamine on multiple occasions. Then would allegedly use the drugs before having sex. The victim also told police that Blenker allegedly asked the victim to have sex with her and an unnamed adult man in exchange for sex.

According to the criminal complaint, Lisa Frank, 36, of Markleysburg is also accused of providing drugs to the teen on at least one occasion.

The officer noted in the criminal complaint, that most of the instances happened at a camper on Dull Hill Road, in Somerset County.

Blenker is facing felony charges of trafficking in individuals, patronizing victims of human trafficking and manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs. She is also facing misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person. She is Somerset County Prison after being unable to post her $100,000 bail.

Frank and Clevenger are facing misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and recklessly endangering another person.

Blenker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4. Frank and Clevenger have preliminary hearings set for Nov. 11.