CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fugitive suspected of killing a man in Philadelphia was arrested in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals announced.

Jharon Dockery of Philadelphia was charged with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm after a shooting on the 1500 block of Tanney Street. This shooting resulted in the death of one man.

U.S. Marshals were provided information, leading them to believe Dockery was in Johnstown. After an investigation by Johnstown police, Cambria County SERT and local agency partners, Dockery was found outside of a home on the 500 block of Cypress Ave. Dockery was arrested on the morning of Sept. 6, according to a release.

Dockery is currently in Cambria County Jail awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.