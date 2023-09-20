JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Philadelphia man has been sentenced in federal court to 151 months in prison for conspiring to distribute narcotics and money laundering.

Jelahn Williams, a/k/a “Boog”, 28, of Philadelphia was sentenced on Wednesday in Johnstown to 12 and one half years in prison with an additional five years of supervised release by Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Law enforcement officials said that from July 2018 to May 2020, Williams did conspire to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, 28 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amount of cocaine base, in the form commonly known as crack, and a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Williams was also accused of conspiring to launder money.

The investigation of Williams showed that he obtained the drugs in Philadelphia and transported them to his home in Indiana, Pa.

On Aug. 9, 2022, Williams pleaded guilty to these charges. His original sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 14, 2022.