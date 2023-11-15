HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Pizza Hut was burglarized Sunday night into Monday morning.

According to a PSP report, an unknown person(s) used a rock to break out a window at the Pizza Hut on William Penn Highway in Huntingdon just after Midnight, Monday, Nov. 13. Police were called to the building at 12:38 a.m. for the report of an alarm.

While the suspect(s) made entry to the restaurant, police did not state if anything was reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police out of Huntingdon at 814-626-3161.