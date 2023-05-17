CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man is facing felony charges after officers found over 20 files of child pornography on his computer.

Richard Hirsch Sr., 79, is facing felony charges for possessing child pornography, according to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. On February 23, the Office of the Attorney opened up a case on account of a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Twelve images of child pornography were uploaded via Microsoft online services between the dates of June 25, 2022, and January 23, 2023, and Microsoft was able to determine the IP address of the person who was uploading them, according to the criminal complaint. Officers were able to use the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN) to determine the company that the known IP address was using.

On March 9, an administrative subpoena was issued to the company and they responded the following day with information about the account holder. This information included Hirsch’s name, as he was listed as the subscriber and billing name, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 12, agents from Cambria County law enforcement, Homeland Security and agents from the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General executed a search warrant on a house on Boulder Drive.

Upon entry into the house, Hirsch initially ignored commands and ran into a separate room, and immediately unplugged the computer, according to the criminal complaint. He also allegedly said, “I know why you’re here, it’s because of the porn,” and “I was on YouTube and I saw the porn.”

Officers told Hirsch that they wanted to speak with him about some suspicious activity to which Hirsch allegedly said “yea, the porn,” according to the criminal complaint. During an interview with police, he admitted that the first time he viewed child porn was approximately 10 years ago and that it was more of a “curiosity.” Officers found a total of 22 files of child pornography on his computer.

Hirsch also told officers that he understood that viewing child porn was illegal and that the youngest child he ever saw on the computer would have been 8 – 10 years old, according to the complaint.

Hirsch is facing 24 felony charges of child pornography and one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility. He is out of prison after he successfully posted 10% of his $100,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, June 15.