CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three Johnstown residents are in prison and are facing felony drug charges after they were caught with cocaine, fentanyl/heroin and additional drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Three Johnstown residents have been arrested and are facing felony drug charges after a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) searched a house they were in. On Tuesday, May 2 a search warrant was executed on a house on the 500 Block of Harold Avenue, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department.

Those involved:

Rashad Johnson, 42

Latya Hamer, 38

Michael Cooper, 43

Officers were able to detain all three after a short time. Johnson had attempted to escape the house by exiting through a window on the second floor, but the house was surrounded by officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers found drugs in the second-floor bathroom where one of the accused had attempted to dispose of them, according to the criminal complaint. The 10 grams of drugs that were found around the toilet are suspected to be heroin or fentanyl. They also found around 45 mini zip-lock baggies containing crack cocaine on the second floor and other drug paraphernalia.

During a search of the first floor, officers found a 22-caliber handgun which ended up being stolen, according to the criminal complaint. Officers also found packaging material and a scale. Cooper and Johnson are both convicted felons and were not to possess a gun.

Police also found $6,708 and numerous cell phones. During his arrest, Cooper had a baggie of crystal meth on him and attempted to destroy it in the back set of the patrol vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Approximately 2 grams of meth was then taken into evidence.

Johnson and Cooper are facing felony charges, receiving stolen property, and possessing a firearm as convicted felons. They are also facing misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance.

Hamer is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs with the intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance.

They are all in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of their $75,000 bail respectfully.

All three have preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday, May 11.