BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after he allegedly abused a two-year-old and two-month-old child.

Zachary Huber, 26, is facing felony charges including aggravated assault of a victim less than six, after police were called to UPMC Altoona on reports of a two year old that had suffered an injury to his femur.

On May 2, police were made aware that a two-year-old was being treated for a fractured femur. The victim was in the care of Huber when this injury happened, and Huber had claimed that the victim had fallen off of a scooter and had hurt himself, according to the complaint.

Huber told police that since there was no battery for the scooter, he had been dragging the victim around in their apartment on the scooter in a “whipping” manner when the victim had fallen off. Huber claimed that when the victim hit the ground he heard a loud “pop” noise and immediately left for the hospital, according to police.

Police asked if Huber would be able to give a physical demonstration of the incident, which he was not and instead gave a very brief depiction of what had happened.

Police received the medical reports of both the two year old and two month old victims, which revealed that the two month old was also healing from injuries to the rib and both the left and right wrist.

On July 3, the police received a Child Advocacy Evaluation report that explained that the two-year-old’s injury was not consistent with the report of falling off of a scooter. Police were informed that the injuries to the two-year-old were the result of deliberate abuse, as were those of the two-month-old.

Huber is now facing two felony charges of aggravated assault of a victim less than six, two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and other lesser chargers.

Huber was placed in Blair County Prison on a bail amount of $75,000.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 6.