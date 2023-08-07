ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – An Altoona man is now in prison after he allegedly ran over his ex-girlfriend’s foot after she broke up with him.

Kyle Ross, 25, is facing charges including causing serious bodily injuries, according to a report from the Altoona Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 3 officers were called to the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue for a report of a woman who was partially run over by an SUV. Officers arrived on scene and found the woman crying and were able to conduct interviews with two witnesses.

During an interview with police, both witnesses told officers that they heard a man and a woman arguing and heard Ross say “Get the f*** out of the car b****.” Then they told officers that the woman was heard yelling “Then stop the f****** car.”

Both witnesses told officers that Ross stopped the SUV abruptly and that the woman attempted to exit the car, according to the criminal complaint. However, Ross then allegedly accelerated which caused the woman to fall out.

According to the victim, when Ross accelerated suddenly the passenger door hit her in the back and knocked her over, then this is when the SUV ran over her foot.

The woman said that the two had left a baseball game when they got into an argument over separating, according to the criminal complaint. She added that Ross became emotional regarding the terms of the breakup and this is when she started to demand that he let her out of the car and let her walk home.

Ross is in Blair County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $75,000 bail. He is facing felony charges of aggravated assault, accident to cause serious bodily injury and misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct as well as other charges.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16.