BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford man is facing charges from a 2021 incident for allegedly shaking a three-month-old child.

Tyson Wilson, 35, is facing a slew of charges after police received information from Children and Youth Services regarding a three-month-old who was being treated at UPMC Bedford Hospital for a subdural hematoma.

On Nov. 29, 2021, police interviewed three witnesses who all stated that the three-month-old had been sick the previous week and was crying a lot. All three had said that the victim’s mother had gone to shower and that Wilson was in charge of watching the child.

One of the witnesses told police that the child had stopped crying for a few moments before Wilson ran to go get the mother, according to the criminal complaint.

On Dec. 1, 2021, police received the medical records of the child from the Child Advocacy Center at UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. According to the records, the extent and type of hemorrhages in both eyes as well as the subdural hematomas led doctors to believe that the incident was not an accident.

Doctors also stated that the injuries qualified as a near fatality, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 22, 2021, police interviewed the mother who claimed that Wilson was watching the child on the day of the incident. She told police that she heard the child stop crying so she figured that Wilson had been able to calm him down. Wilson then came into the bathroom and allegedly told her that something was wrong with the victim, according to the complaint.

The mother also claimed that she believed there were other possibilities besides Wilson shaking the victim, such as medical malpractice.

Police then interviewed Wilson who said that the victim was crying and sick the day he was watching him, but that Wilson was not upset but this. Wilson claimed to have laid the victim on his back in an attempt to calm him down, and that he had then allegedly started to arch his back and moan. Wilson said the victim then became unresponsive, according to the complaint.

Wilson was then interviewed by Pittsburgh police, in which he was described as defensive when he said that he had rights and that he was not going to incriminate himself, according to the complaint. Wilson also refused to provide a written statement and was concerned the police were trying to trick him, according to the complaint.

Wilson is now facing three felony charges of aggravated assault with attempts to cause severe bodily injury, aggravated assault of a victim less than 13, endangering the welfare of children and other lesser charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.