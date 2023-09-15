JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is facing charges after he allegedly drove and hit another car while under the influence.

Luck Bish, 27, of Brockway is facing felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle after he hit a car and injured three people, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report out of DuBois. On July 21 officers were called to Route 219 just south of Varischetti Drive for a report of an accident.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle accident between a 2006 Chrysler, Bish’s car, and a 2022 Honda CRV, according to the criminal complaint. The Chrysler’s final position was in both lanes facing east. The Honda was observed to have heavy front-end damage and was resting on an embankment facing east.

A witness of the accident stated that he was traveling north behind the Honda when he thought a motorcycle was coming at him as it only had one headlight, according to the criminal complaint. However, the witness told police that after the accident he established that the vehicle with only one working headlight was the Chrysler.

Four people, including Bish, had to be transported to Penn Highlands DuBois as a result of the crash. Fire personnel who arrived on the scene and helped transport Bish told police that he was exhibiting signs of impairment.

According to police, Bish told officers that he had been out golfing and that he “may have had too much to drink.” He allegedly consented to having his blood drawn and results showed that his blood alcohol content level was at .324%. He also tested positive for Delta-9 TCH.

Medical records were then obtained by police for the three victims of the accident, according to police. Victim 1 suffered an L4 compression fracture, victim 2 suffered a displaced sternal fracture and the third victim suffered a concussion.

Bish is facing three felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, misdemeanor charges of DUI, and several traffic-related charges.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 24.