CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Cambria County man is accused of sending an inappropriate photo to what he believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Nathan Bender, 25, of Nicktown is facing a felony charge of disseminating explicit sexual material to a minor after being accused of sending an inappropriate photo to a

“concerned citizen group” that was posing as a 15-year-old, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Ebensburg.

On Friday, March 10, PSP was notified by the “concerned citizen group” that Bender was communicating with a known “15-year-old girl” and had sent an unsolicited nude photograph, according to the criminal complaint. Bender allegedly acknowledged that he understood that she was only 15 years old and that he wanted to continue to communicate with her.

On March 15, during an interview with police, Bender allegedly again admitted that he knew the girl was underage and that he was doing something wrong, according to the criminal complaint.

During the interview with police, Bender also said that he agreed to meet the teen at his residence and that he would have attempted to have sexual intercourse with her if she would have been willing, according to official documents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Bender has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 9 and is currently out on unsecured bail.