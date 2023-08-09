MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been charged after driving his vehicle into the second floor of a house, police report.

Evan Miller, 21, of Lewistown, is facing charges including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person after driving his car through the second story of a residence.

On Aug. 6, 3:15 p.m., police arrived at the home where they found the car to be sitting on the second-story porch roof of the house. Police were advised that Miller removed himself from the vehicle and was running around the house stating that he wanted to hurt himself because he saw demons and believed himself to be one.

Miller was then put in an ambulance where police attempted to ask him what happened. In response, Miller growled at the officer like an animal, according to the criminal complaint.

When police asked the three victims what happened, they claimed that they were inside the residence with the homeowner seated directly under where the car entered the house.

One victim stated that if the car wouldn’t have gone airborne, they would have been dead, according to the complaint. She also claimed that when Miller first exited the vehicle, he stated he wanted to die and did this on purpose.

A witness told police that she saw the vehicle pass her residence going “90 to 100 mph” before flying into the house. The property owner told police that Miller drove through his fence and field before going airborne into the house, according to the complaint.

On the way to the hospital, Miller told police, “I think I was drinking a lot.” When asked what he was drinking he said, “vodka.” Miller also stated, “I used to do heroin, and I have this friend and he smokes weed so I started doing it myself and I realized my purpose when I started smoking weed.

Upon arriving at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Miller proceeded to kick a hospital security staff member twice in the leg.

Miller is now facing charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and other lesser charges.