CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two people from Ebensburg are in prison after police found over $6,000 worth of methamphetamine in their home.

John Rackovan, 43, and Alysha Rand, 38, are both facing felony charges for manufacturing and possessing drugs with the intent to deliver, according to a police report by the Cambria County Detective Bureau. On Monday, July 26 officers went to a house on Springer Road in Ebensburg to serve a bench warrant to Rackovan.

According to the criminal complaint, officers arrived and Rackovan was spotted in the yard, but he took off into the woods after seeing police. After a short chase, he was found hiding in a bush and apprehended by officers.

During the investigation, Rand allegedly allowed officers into the home to speak. Once inside police observed a red gas mask with a glass smoking device attached, according to the complaint. Police noted that this type of mask is used to inhale controlled substances such as meth and marijuana.

Rand went to a bedroom in the home to retrieve her ID and the officer that followed her noted that there was also a large bag of meth in the bedroom.

The officers obtained a search warrant for the home and found additional evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.

The following was found when the search warrant was executed:

55.7 grams of meth (valued at $6,000)

A quantity of hallucinogenic mushrooms

A small amount of marijuana

Officers also found evidence that Rand had attempted to flush meth down a toilet, according to the criminal complaint.

Rackovan is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $150,000 bail. He is facing two felony charges of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture or deliver, and four misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance and one charge of flight to avoid apprehension.

Rand is also in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of her $50,000 bail. She is facing two felony charges of manufacturing, delivering, or possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture or deliver, and four misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance and one charge of tampering or fabricating evidence.

They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for August 15.