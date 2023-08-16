CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – An Ebensburg man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into his ex’s house and threatened her with a knife.

Neil Harteis, 53, is facing charges after he damaged a door breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg. Officers were dispatched after a report of threats and property damage on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Upon arriving officers spoke to the victim who related that she had been at a club earlier in the evening around 5 – 6 p.m. when Harteis showed up, according to the criminal complaint. She told officers that she left soon after and returned home and decided to take a nap. At 8 p.m. she awoke to her dogs barking and Harteis allegedly was at her door.

Harteis then allegedly forced his way into the home holding a large blue knife and then pushed the victim down and grabbed her leg, according to the criminal complaint. She told police that Harteis had made comments to the effect of, “If I can’t have you no one else can.”

The victim was able to get run away from Harteis and call 911. Officers noted that they found damage on the door handle and there were bruises on the victim’s leg were he had allegedly grabbed her.

Harteis is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $20,000 bail. He is facing a felony charge of burglary and causing a bodily injury, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and terroristic threats. He is also facing summary charges of harassment and criminal mischief.

Harteis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, Aug. 21.