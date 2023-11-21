ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A confidential informant (CI) and the woman he allegedly bought heroin from were arrested after the CI overdosed in front of police.

Stephen Majoros III, 35, and Breanna Turner, 26, both of Altoona, were arraigned on drug charges Tuesday morning stemming from a controlled buy on Monday, Nov. 20 that led to Majoros being rushed to UPMC.

According to court documents, Majoros was part of a controlled buy in September where he allegedly sold a CI 10 bags of heroin stamped “Nike.”

On November 20, Majoros met with members of the Blair County Task Force and set up a controlled buy with Turner, according to a criminal complaint. Majoros was taken to a residence in the 1600 block of 21st Ave. Police said he met with Turner and the two walked around the side of the residence.

Turner allegedly sold Majoros 10 bags of heroin.

According to the complaint, Majoras was taken back to the police station where police said he started to show signs of overdosing even after saying he didn’t do any drugs while buying. He was rushed to UPMC Altoona.

After speaking with Turner, she allegedly told police she sold “dope” to Majoros and that he snorted a bag while he was with her, the complaint reads.

While talking to Turner, an officer approached a Ford a man was in. According to the complaint, he said he was just dropping off a friend (Turner). A baggie full of suspected meth was seen in the open inside the vehicle. He was arrested on confirmed warrants out of Blair County and a large amount of money was found in his pocket, including recorded money used by Majoros in the controlled buy from Turner earlier that day.

Turner allegedly admitted that she used the man to get the drugs to sell to Majoros and that the bag of meth was his.

A search of the vehicle turned up 400 bags of suspected heroin, 5.2 grams of meth, 3 grams of suspected fentanyl and digital scales along with packaging material.

That man has yet to be charged, according to court dockets, and his name was withheld.

Majoros was arraigned on drug and criminal use of a communications facility charges from the controlled buy in Sept.

Turner was arraigned on conspiracy to manufacture/deliver drug charges as well as criminal use of a communications facility.

Both were placed in Blair County Prison. Majoros’ bail is set at $150,000. Turner’s bail is set at $45,000