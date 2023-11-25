CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are investigating what they are classifying as a suspicious death in Cambria County.

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25, police were called to a home on Poling Lane in Adams Township after a 53-year-old male was found dead.

Adams Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office are actively investigating this death.

At this time, the identity of the man has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.