CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in Cambria County.

Tyrone Corley, 36, of Johnstown, was arrested and is being charged with 12 felonies of theft of a vehicle, according to a press release from Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer. A month long investigation went into a string of vehicle break-ins in the southern end of Cambria County. The release states that a search warrant was executed on the 600 Block of Forest Avenue last week.

As a result of the investigation, Corley was arrested and charged with multiple counts of theft.

“Law Enforcement had received multiple reports over several months of vehicle break-ins during the night time. It appeared that unlocked vehicles were being targeted. Multiple agencies worked together to gather information from residents and other sources to build a case against Mr. Corley. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any further information is asked to reach out to law enforcement. Residents across the county are reminded to lock their vehicles. It is a simple step that you can take to avoid being targeted for theft from your vehicle. It is much easier for a person to gain access to an unlocked vehicle undetected.” District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a release

Corley is facing 12 felony charges of theft from a motor vehicle, five misdemeanor charges of receiving stolen property and 10 charges of loitering and prowling at night. He is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $250,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.

The following groups cooperated in the investigation: