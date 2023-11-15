JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in prison after he allegedly lit a fire in the upstairs bedroom of a family member’s home.

James Custer, 59, is facing felony arson charges after he allegedly purposefully lit a fire in a home on Woodland Avenue, according to a report from the Johnstown Police Department. Officers were called to the home on Nov. 9 for a report of a structure fire. The home’s owner told police that there was a fire on the second floor.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived the fire was already out but they observed that there was heavy smoke and fire damage to the second floor and that there were allegedly burn marks where the accelerant was used. The accelerant was used on the beds and floors of the bedrooms on the second floor. The Johnstown Fire Department ruled the fire as arson and a State Police Fire Marshall responded.

Police interviewed the homeowner and she stated that she had been arguing with a relative, Custer, on the day of the fire. According to the complaint, Custer had been staying with her for a couple of months.

According to the complaint, surveillance footage from the garage showed Custer taking a gas can from the garage and walking up the second floor. It also allegedly showed him leaving the residence and discarding an empty can and a lighter on the back porch.

Custer is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $250,000 bail. He is facing two felony charges of arson-danger of death or bodily injury, causing catastrophe and criminal mischief with intent to damage property.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22.