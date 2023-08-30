CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jackson Township man is facing charges after officers allegedly found a copious amount of drugs in his home.

Joshua Mychajlonka, 38, is facing multiple felony charges of possession with intent to deliver after a search warrant was served on Aug. 30 for a home on the 2900 block of William Penn Avenue.

Photo provided by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office

According to a press release from the Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugbauer, police found 160 grams of suspected cocaine, 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 425 grams of suspected marijuana and 23 grams of suspected fentanyl in the home.

Along with the drugs that were seized, police also found $3,330.00 and various drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

“Today’s activity in Jackson Township is a clear indication of the continued efforts of law enforcement countywide to investigate and prosecute the trade of illicit substances,” Neugebauer said. “We continue to ask members of the community to speak up if they see suspicious activity – cooperation between police and the public makes our neighborhoods safer.”

Mychajlonka is now facing four felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and other lesser charges.

Mychajlonka was placed in Cambria County Prison on a bond of $300,000.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.