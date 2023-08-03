CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police arrested two people with active warrants Wednesday in Cambria County and now the duo is facing more charges.

Sabrina Michalides, 23 and Anwar Carter, 29, both of Johnstown are facing additional drug charges after officers found drugs and other paraphernalia when they went to serve arrest warrants for the two, according to a police report from the Cambria County Detective Bureau.

On Wednesday, August 2 officers went to a house on Corrine Street to serve an arrest warrant for multiple subjects for past drug offenses. Officers arrived at the home and Michalides opened the door and was arrested without incident.

Officers asked Michalides if anyone else was in the house and she told them that Carter was in the back bedroom. The officers allegedly searched the room and could not initially find anyone, but once they removed the mattress from the bed they found Carter on the floor, according to the criminal complaint.

Anwar had an arrest warrant out of Somerset County and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the criminal complaint. Officers found drug paraphernalia, a butt of a 9 MM handgun in plain view in the room and applied for a search warrant, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers confiscated the following items and placed them into evidence:

Crack cocaine

Fentanyl

Heroin

Ammunition

An extended magazine for a Glock 9MM handgun

$970

Various packaging material

A scale

Baggies

Michalides is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs and misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance. She is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of her $50,000 bail.

Carter is facing felony charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing drugs, conspiracy to manufacture or deliver drugs and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He is also facing misdemeanor charges of intent to possess a controlled substance. He is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to post 10% of his $200,000.

They have preliminary hearings scheduled for August 15 and August 17 respectively.